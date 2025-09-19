Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Bridge in Philly reopens to bikes and pedestrians

The Brief Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Bridge finally reopened after more than two years. The bridge was closed to vehicles because of structural and safety concerns in 2021. Then to bikes in 2023. The $20.1 million dollar rehabilitation project was funded by federal money.



Bikers, walkers and drivers can finally rejoice!

What we know:

After more than two years, the MLK Drive Bridge was reopened Friday afternoon for bikes and pedestrians. Vehicle traffic will be allowed on Monday morning.

"It’s a big deal. It’s a really big deal. And everybody is very happy about it," said Chuck Herbert, the President of the Bicycle Club of Philadelphia.

It’s been a long few years for commuters and bicyclists who use the MLK Drive Bridge to get to and from the west side of the Schuylkill River.

The deteriorating bridge was shut down to vehicular traffic in 2021 for safety concerns and then closed to bikes back in March 2023 for the reconstruction project.

But Friday afternoon workers were seen dismantling the "Bridge Closed" signs that have been detouring drivers past the bridge near Eakins Oval at the base of the Art Museum.

Hundreds of bicyclists were invited to the grand opening to show off the MLK bridge, featuring three lanes and a new 10 and a half foot protected bike lane.

"It’s a great separated trail and we have protection. This is what makes the biggest difference for cyclists and other active mobility users," demonstrated Chris Gale, the Executive Director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other local officials were on hand at the foot of the bridge to cut the ribbon on the $20 million rehabilitation that was 100% paid for by federal dollars.

The project included new bridge decking, paint jobs, ADA curb ramps and improved lighting.

But the Mayor says it’s more than concrete and metal.

What they're saying:

"Safer, cleaner, greener with economic opportunity for all and this bridge represents all aspects of this vision," said Mayor Parker.

"This gives people in North Philadelphia and the people in West Philadelphia the access. They can go church, they can go to hospitals, they can go to schools, they can go to jobs" said bike rider Sidney Ozer.

After the ribbon was cut, bicyclists were the first to cross the new bridge many have dearly missed. Immediately after the re-opening, the bridge was used by cyclists and pedestrians.

"Alternative transportation is important. If people can ride 3 or 4 miles on a bicycle instead of taking their car that really helps everybody. But the infrastructure needs to be there," said Herbert.

What's next:

The bridge is now open only for pedestrians and bicyclists for the weekend. It will then open to vehicular traffic at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Unfortunately, for bikers, another closure is on the way.

The Falls Bridge is scheduled to close for reconstruction. A project that will also take at least two to three years.