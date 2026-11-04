Jaylen Brown scores 30, makes key block in Sixers' 112-106 win over Pistons

article

The Brief Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 30 points and made a key block in the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid and LeBron James provided strong support, while the Sixers improved to an 8-1 record at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Pistons' late rally came up short despite notable performances from Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson.



Jaylen Brown delivered a season-high 30 points and came up with a critical block in the final minute, helping the Philadelphia 76ers secure a 112-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid added 26 points and 15 rebounds, and LeBron James contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Sixers strengthened their position atop the Eastern Conference with an 8-1 record. Their only loss this season came at home against Detroit.

Sixers defeat division-leading Pistons in tight matchup

The 76ers overcame a late surge from a tough Detroit squad to secure the win.

Brown not only led all scorers with 30 points but also made a pivotal block against Cade Cunningham with 37 seconds left, stopping Detroit from cutting the deficit to three. Embiid posted 26 points and 15 rebounds, while James nearly finished with a triple-double, reaching 16,000 career field goals made—an NBA record.

For Detroit, Cunningham scored 26 points, added 11 assists and seven rebounds, and Duncan Robinson scored 27. Detroit fought back from a 17-point deficit in the late stages.

By the numbers:

The Sixers improved to 8-1, leading the Eastern Conference, with their only loss suffered against the Pistons earlier in Philadelphia. Detroit holds a 6-2 record at the top of the Central Division. Tyrese Maxey, held to a season-low 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting, had averaged at least 26 points in every other game this season.

James sets career mark as NBA’s all-time field goals leader; Embiid gets first-half technical.

The backstory:

James became the first NBA player to reach 16,000 made field goals, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 15,837 career mark. The 41-year-old showed his experience in the second quarter with no-look and left-handed assists, including one to Adem Bona for a three-point play.

Late in the first half, Embiid was issued a technical foul after a review determined he initiated contact with Pistons center Tolu Smith.

What's next:

The Sixers will face Cleveland on Friday night. The Pistons are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.