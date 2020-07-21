Drive-in concert series showcases a new way to view live music in Philly

Imagine the empty parking lot at Citizens Bank Park full of cars, with a stage and live entertainment.

It’s happening next month, in a four-week long live music and comedy series through a partnership between the Phillies and Live Nation.

“It’s pretty cool. I think it’s a new way to keep the stage presence alive,” Randy Ford said.

If you come to one of these concerts, you’ll pull into the lot, park and tune into a specific FM frequency to hear live music or a live comedy show.

“We’ll have huge LED screens. It’s a real stage,” Geoff Gordon explained on Good Day.

Live Nation Regional President Geoff Gordon says 700-800 cars will fill the lot, with spaces for social distance.

“Whenever you leave your car to use the restroom, we will ask you to wear your mask at all times,” Gordon explained.

Instead of buying individual tickets, a person will buy a car pass good for four people in one vehicle.

Philly mom Shantel Washington thinks the live-in drive-in concert series is a great idea.

“We’ve been in the house all this time. It’ll be a breath of fresh air to just get out,” Washington remarked.

Randy Ford says, as an artist, he’s missed the live music scene, but he’s excited and hopeful about what’s coming.

“I think, honestly, it’s gonna come back a lot harder because a lot of artists have had a lot of time to really reevaluate what they’re doing,” Ford said.

