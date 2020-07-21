Phillies, Live Nation team up for drive-in concert series at Citizens Bank Park

You may not be able to catch a ball game in South Philadelphia this summer, but Live Nation and the Phillies are giving music and comedy fans a reason to head to the stadium.

The duo announced a four-week drive-in concert series that will take place in Citizens Bank Park parking lot beginning on August 16.

The series will include musical acts and stand-up comedy that those in attendance can watch from the comfort and safety of their cars. Audio from the performance will also be simulcast on FM radio.

The series will kick off Sunday, August 16, with comedian Bert Kreischer, who has been performing at drive-in movie theatres in recent weeks as a way to safely perform during the pandemic.

Tickets will be sold in the form of a group car pass. Each car will purchase just one ticket, good for a maximum of four people per car.

Organizers say those in attendance can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window and then will be shown to their designated parking space where they will enjoy the show from inside their own vehicle.

Guests can leave their cars, wearing a mask, to use one of the portable bathroom locations which will be continuously sanitized throughout each event.

Exclusive presale For Citi cardmembers begins on Tuesday, July 21 at noon. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

A list of performances can be found below:

Sunday, August 16 - Bert Kreischer

Wednesday, August 19 - AJR

Friday, August 21- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Saturday, August 22 - The Struts

Sunday, August 23 - The Front Bottoms

Tuesday, August 25 - Mt. Joy

Wednesday, August 26 - Subtronics

Thursday, September 3 - Smith & Meyers

Friday, September 4 - Lotus

Saturday, September 5 – Dark Star Orchestra

Sunday, September 6 - Dark Star Orchestra

Monday, September 7 - Michael Blackson & Friends with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff

