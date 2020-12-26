Driver, 90, killed in head-on crash after trying to use opposite lane to pass car

article

A 90-year-old driver was killed in a head-on collision after police say he tried to use the opposite lane of traffic to pass another car Thursday afternoon in New Castle County.

Delaware State Police report the collision happened on Marl Pit Road around 1:30 p.m. According to troopers, the elderly driver was heading eastbound in a 2020 Kia Soul behind a 21-year-old man in 2017 Nissan Rouge.

The unidentified driver of the Kia reportedly tried to pass the Nissan by crossing the double lane line when he collided with a BMW X3 driven by an 80-year-old Middletown man. The Kia tried to return to the eastbound lane and slammed into the left side of the Nissan.

State police report the 90-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 80-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The 21-year-old driver of the Nissan was not hurt.

The crash and subsequent investigation closed Marl Pit Road between Summit Bridge and Cedar Lane Road for about three hours.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter