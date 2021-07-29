Driver ejected from car in violent crash on Route 38 miraculously walks away with only minor injuries

article

The driver of a car that slammed into a pole and split in half is lucky to be alive after police say he was thrown from the vehicle and walked away with only minor injuries.

The violent crash happened sometime after midnight on Route 38 in Maple Shade, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the violent crash. A crumpled BMW sedan was left in the roadway surrounded by scattered car parts.

A stretch of highway between Lenola Road and Route 38 remains closed as crews clean up continues.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Cooper Hospital for evaluation. A first responder told FOX 29's Bill Anderson "I have never seen anything like that."

