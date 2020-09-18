Driver killed after striking parked vehicle in Tacony

A driver has died after police say his vehicle struck a parked car in the city's Tacony neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police say the 34-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle, striking the parked car, on the 4500 block of Knorr Street around 11:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after he was partially ejected from his vehicle. He was placed in extremely critical condition before later succumbing to his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

