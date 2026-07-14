4 hurt after shooting erupts at Southwest Philadelphia playground

The Brief Four people were struck by gunfire after a shooting erupted at a playground in Southwest Philly. Two people were taken to the hospital by police, and a third was driven to the hospital. Three people, including one suspected juvenile, were taken into custody.



Four people were hurt when a shooting erupted Monday night at a playground in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the James Finnegan Playground at 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds and brought two victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

A third person, who police say was mowing his lawn when he was grazed by stray gunfire, was treated at the scene by medics.

Investigators say a fourth shooting victim was taken to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital by private vehicle.

The three shooting victims who were hospitalized range in age from 18-20-years-old.

The backstory:

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters the shooting erupted while juveniles and young adults were playing basketball.

Three people, including one who police believe is a juvenile, were taken into custody.

Investigators say the suspects were acting suspiciously near a gray vehicle that police later found three guns inside.

Another gun was found near the basketball court where the shooting took place.

No charges have been reported as of Tuesday morning.