Philadelphia area braces for another round of extreme heat as region nears 5th heat wave
PHILADELPHIA - 90 degree heat will continue on Tuesday before temperatures stretch into the triple digits by midweek as Philadelphia approaches its fifth heat wave of the summer.
What we know:
Conditions on Tuesday will be sunny and warm, with highs reaching the low-to-mid 90s before temperatures take a meaningful leap.
The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for most of the Philadelphia-area on Wednesday with temperatures forecasted to stretch into the triple digits.
Forecasters expect the real feel temperature on Wednesday to be 5-10 degrees warmer than the actual high temperature of 101 degrees.
What's next:
Highs on Thursday and Friday will remain in the 90s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
Temperatures will return to the 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of pop-up storms on each day.