Philadelphia area braces for another round of extreme heat as region nears 5th heat wave

The Brief A warm and sunny Tuesday will lead to the return of extreme heat on Wednesday. An extreme heat warning for Philly and surrounding areas will go into effect on Wednesday. The region will officially reach its fifth heat wave of the summer on Thursday.



90 degree heat will continue on Tuesday before temperatures stretch into the triple digits by midweek as Philadelphia approaches its fifth heat wave of the summer.

What we know:

Conditions on Tuesday will be sunny and warm, with highs reaching the low-to-mid 90s before temperatures take a meaningful leap.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for most of the Philadelphia-area on Wednesday with temperatures forecasted to stretch into the triple digits.

Forecasters expect the real feel temperature on Wednesday to be 5-10 degrees warmer than the actual high temperature of 101 degrees.

What's next:

Highs on Thursday and Friday will remain in the 90s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will return to the 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of pop-up storms on each day.