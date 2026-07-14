Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Somerset County, Camden County, New Castle County
4
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Northampton County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Berks County, Monroe County, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Lehigh County, Coastal Atlantic County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Cape May County, Warren County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County

Philadelphia area braces for another round of extreme heat as region nears 5th heat wave

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather
Published July 14, 2026 7:38 AM EDT
Published July 14, 2026 7:38 AM EDT
Philadelphia weather: Tuesday forecast
Philadelphia weather: Tuesday forecast

Philadelphia weather: Tuesday forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Tuesday forecast.

The Brief

    • A warm and sunny Tuesday will lead to the return of extreme heat on Wednesday.
    • An extreme heat warning for Philly and surrounding areas will go into effect on Wednesday.
    • The region will officially reach its fifth heat wave of the summer on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA - 90 degree heat will continue on Tuesday before temperatures stretch into the triple digits by midweek as Philadelphia approaches its fifth heat wave of the summer.

What we know:

Conditions on Tuesday will be sunny and warm, with highs reaching the low-to-mid 90s before temperatures take a meaningful leap.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for most of the Philadelphia-area on Wednesday with temperatures forecasted to stretch into the triple digits. 

Forecasters expect the real feel temperature on Wednesday to be 5-10 degrees warmer than the actual high temperature of 101 degrees.

What's next:

Highs on Thursday and Friday will remain in the 90s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will return to the 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of pop-up storms on each day.

The Source

  • Information provided by the FOX 29 Weather Authority and the National Weather Service.

WeatherPhiladelphiaNews