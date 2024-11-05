Driver of motor scooter killed after hitting traffic light, parked car and school bus

article

A tragic death in Philadelphia’s Olney’s neighborhood as a person on a motor scooter collided with several objects before hitting a school bus, killing the scooter driver.

The fatal accident occurred at the intersection of West Nedro Avenue and North 2nd Street, around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, officials said.

Skyfox flew over the scene where a full-sized school bus was at a stop in the intersection. In addition, a traffic light was also seen with a portion of it removed and lying in the street next to the bus.

The driver of the motor scooter, a 41-year-old man, was heading north on the sidewalk of North 2nd Street when it struck the stop light and then a parked vehicle, finally hitting the school bus, which was stopped at the light, facing east on Nedro Avenue, according to authorities.

The man died at the scene.

The Crash Investigation Division is leading the investigation. No other details were released.