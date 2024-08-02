Driver shot multiple times, killed in Fairhill

Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Fairhill section of the city Friday morning.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Cambria Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police say a man driving a car was struck several times by gunfire. The driver managed to drive to the 2800 block of North 2nd Street.

He was later rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

As many as 10 spent shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made.