Driver strikes police vehicle, light pole injuring pedestrian in North Philly: police

The Brief A police vehicle was struck, and a pedestrian was injured after police say an incident occurred in North Philly Sunday morning. The injured pedestrian is in stable condition.



A series of events went wrong in North Philadelphia Sunday morning.

The Philadelphia police are conducting an investigation.

What we know:

At around 9:12 a.m., police say officers responded to a 911 call.

Police say an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed struck the police vehicle at 5th Street & Allegheny Avenue.

The SUV then knocked down a light pole which then struck a pedestrian.

Police transported the officers to Temple University Hospital, where they were treated and released.

They say the driver of the SUV refused medical attention.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

What's next:

The investigation is active and ongoing with Crash Investigation Division.