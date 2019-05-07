Drivers blame ongoing repaving project for damaging vehicles in Northeast Philly

Drivers who take Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia say a PennDOT milling and repaving project has left behind punctured tires, dented rims and hubcaps abandoned by the side of the roadway.

Scott Eppie with Eppie Tires has seen an uptick in business the past few weeks with drivers anxious to get damaged tires repaired and get back on the roads.

"You're getting cars with one, two tires. It just doesn't stop," he said.

FOX 29 reached out to PennDOT for comment on when the work will be completed. We have not heard back at this time.

