Christiana Mall Shooting: DSP confirm 3 injured, suspect not in custody

Three people were injured after someone opened fire inside the Christiana Mall, in Newark, prompting a huge police response and the evacuation and closure of the mall Saturday night.

The incident started Saturday evening, around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities with Delaware State Police confirmed three people were injured in the shooting. Those people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. No other details were released regarding the victims.

They went on to say the suspect was not in custody.

Investigators believe a fight broke out between several people, including one of the victims, in the food court.

Five other people were injured, though their injuries were unrelated to the gunfire.

Authorities do not know how many people may have been responsible for the shooting.

The mall was searched and cleared and police say there is no threat to the public.

Governor John Carney stated, in a Facebook post, that a reunification location had been set up for people needing to get family or friends at the mall. The reunification site is at the north entrance to the mall, near the AT&T store.