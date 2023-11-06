Dump truck driver ejected during overturn on I-95 near Wilmington: officials

article

Rush hour traffic on a Delaware highway was stymied when officials say a dump truck hauling a load of stone overturned and ejected the driver into the opposite lane.

The Delaware Department of Transportation said the truck was headed southbound on I-95 in Wilmington when it overturned near the center median.

The driver of the truck, according to officials, was ejected from the cab and landed on the northbound side. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

SkyFOX footage shows the dump truck tilted on the concrete median barriers and large chunks of rock scattered across both sides of the heavily trafficked highway.

At least one other car appears to have been involved in the crash, but officials have not provided information on the extent of the incident.

Officials say the crash isn't expected to be cleared until after evening rush hour.