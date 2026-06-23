E-bike accidents, deaths rise: Moorestown sets helmet, street rules for riders

The Brief Moorestown passed new local e-bike rules on top of upcoming New Jersey state regulations. The town’s ordinance requires helmets, restricts sidewalk and trail riding, and sets age and registration rules. Officials say the changes follow recent e-bike accidents, including two deaths in the last six months.



Moorestown has approved new e-bike regulations that add local restrictions to New Jersey’s upcoming statewide law, according to town officials. The move comes after several recent e-bike accidents in the area, including two deaths in the last six months.

Moorestown adds local rules to statewide e-bike law

What we know:

A statewide law will take effect on July 19 requiring e-bike riders to be over 15, have insurance, and register with the state, according to Mayor Quinton Law.

Moorestown’s new ordinance adds that riders must always wear a helmet and ride in the street on township-owned roads.

"Number one: you always have to wear a helmet no matter what. The second piece is among sure where you are on a township-owned street you're riding in the street," said the mayor.

Riders are now banned from using e-bikes on trails and school grounds, and must yield to pedestrians.

"We dont want to force them onto roads. We exempted those and allowed e-bikers to still use the sidewalks for their safety as well," said Law.

The new rules come after complaints from residents, including a woman who was hit by two children riding an e-bike.

By the numbers:

According to a report from the Consumer Public Safety Commission, e-bike deaths rose from 0 in 2017 to 97 in 2024.

In the last six months, there have been four major accidents and two deaths in the area.

If a rider is under 15, their bike can be confiscated and a parent must pick it up.

What they're saying:

"I I thought I heard something and as I was about to turn to see what was going on, the next thing I knew I had been hit right from behind, flew forward onto the ground and the two boys that were on the e-bike also fell," said Claire Mchugh.

"They're effective for children to get from point a to point b, but with the ordinances put in, now they can be a safe vehicle of transport children can use," said Dr. Aysha Hasan, Medical Director of Acute Pain at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

"E-bikes are becoming more and more accessible, and as they become more accessible it is not the council's role to ay we are going to ban these things, or we don’t want folks having fun. We just want them to be safe. We want them to use common sense and look out for one another," said the mayor.

Moorestown is also investigating bike lanes on Main Street, but officials say they are still just looking into that option.

Residents have reported frustration with e-bikes on sidewalks, and the town’s Cyclists Pedestrian Safety Traffic Committee is involved in the review process.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when or if new bike lanes will be added on Main Street. The results of the 2025 e-bike safety studies are still pending.