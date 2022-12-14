Eagles 'A Philly Special Christmas' album dropping surprise final release after selling out twice

article

It's the Eagles, not the Grinches - and they want to spread holiday cheer for everyone who wants to hear!

"Yo, Philly! We heard you loud and clear: you want A Philly Special Christmas album, even when it isn't Christmas anymore."

A third and final release of the limited edition album will be available at 9 a.m. this Friday for just 24 hours, December 16. Heads up, delivery will not arrive until after Christmas!

The unexpected drop comes after two other releases sold out in seconds, raising more than $100,000 for the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and other youth charities in Philadelphia.

"This is your last chance – ever – to buy this year’s album. So take advantage!"

The album features a collection of holiday songs sung by some of your favorite Eagles, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson.

Join the mailing list online ahead of the release. But don't fret if you miss out on the vinyl, the album can be purchased digitally on Apple Music beginning on December 23.



