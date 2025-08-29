Eagles announce 2025 captains ahead of season opener vs. Cowboys

article

The Philadelphia Eagles on Friday named eight players team captains on Friday as team prepares to defend their Super Bowl title in about a week.

What we know:

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Jake Elliott, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Zack Baun, and Reed Blankenship were named 2025 captains on Friday.

While more of a vanity title than anything, team captains are looked at as physical and emotional leaders, tasked with keeping a healthy team morale.

Team captains are typically some of the team's best players and are often seen speaking at team meetings throughout the season.

Hurts, Brown, Johnson, Mailata, and Elliott were team captains during the Eagles' Super Bowl winning season last year.

The recently retired Brandon Graham and Darius Slay, who left Philadelphia in free agency, were also former team captains.

What's next:

The Eagles will unveil their Super Bowl LIX banner before kickoff on Thursday night against the rival Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.