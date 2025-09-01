Eagles' Cooper DeJean's new cereal, Coop's Crunch, supports great cause

article

As the countdown to kickoff for the 2025 NFL season quickly approaches, reigning Super Bowl LIX Champion Cooper DeJean is bringing positive vibes and good eats!

The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback has his very own cereal, Coop's Crunch, in partnership with Ballou Sports & Entertainment.

During his time as an Iowa Hawkeye, DeJean found gratitude in giving back.

"I’m a big cereal guy, and to get a chance to work with a team that is known for not only putting out a great product, but making sure the athlete can support a cause they believe in means a lot to me," DeJean said in a press release. "Going to the University of Iowa and spending time with some of the children at the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital was always something I looked forward to and a lot of fun. Now, I get to give a little back with the cereal. You’re making a difference with every box purchased."

Photo from coopscrunchcereal.com | Ballou Sports & Entertainment

Captain Coop's Crunch is a corn and oat puff cereal with green crunch berries. You can buy a package of two boxes for $24.95 or a package of 12 boxes for $119.95.

And if you really want to eat Coop's Crunch in style, you can snag an autographed cereal bowl for $5.99.

With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds will go to the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

To purchase the cereal online, visit www.coopscrunchcereal.com

There is also a QR code on each Coop's Crunch Cereal box that allows fans to donate.

The cereal is also available at select Hy-Vee grocery stores, Redner's Markets, Amazon.com and Dick’s Sporting Goods.