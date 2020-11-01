Eagles, Cowboys meet in battle for first place in lackluster NFC East

article

The Dallas Cowboys (2-5) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) in primetime on Sunday night with first place in the lackluster NFC East on the line.

The Eagles will be without DeSean Jackson who suffered a serious ankle injury last week that will sideline him for several weeks. The Bird's offense is expected to miss running back Miles Sanders (knee), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf) and tackle Jack Driscoll (ankle).

Meanwhile, the Cowboys will trot out third-string rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci following a devastating injury to Dak Prescott and a concussion to back-up Andy Dalton. The former Pitt quarterback finished his college career at James Madison, leading that school to the FCS championship game before getting drafted in the seventh round by Dallas.

Philadelphia enters Sunday 7 1/2 point favorites and Dallas is 0-7 against the spread this season. The last time the Eagles and Cowboys squared off Philadelphia won handily 17-9 at The Linc.

The Cowboys are coming off a loss against the Washington Football team, while the Eagles had an exciting comeback win over the New York Giants.

