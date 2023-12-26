Eagles fans celebrate Christmas Day win: 'The Giants got a big lump of coal in their stocking'

Christmas wishes came true as the Eagles finally broke a 3-game losing street with a 33-25 win over the Giants at home Monday night.

And now fans believe the holiday battle was a turning point for the rest of the season.

"It’s gonna be a nailbiter, a little rough. The eagles are going to come out on top by at least seven points," one fan said before the game - a near perfect prediction.

A sea of green jerseys, and some Santa hats, flooded the gates of the Linc as the Eagles vs. Giants rivalry continues - even between a married couple!

"This is good stuff/we interrupt this marriage to bring you a football season for real. You’ve got green, he’s got blue. Yes, we have for 11 years."

From married couples to tiny Eagles fans, little Molly McDonald spent this Christmas at the stadium with mom and dad!

"It’s her first Eagles game, so we’re bringing it back out here for the win," Lou McDonald said.

Fans without Christmas game day tickets caught all the action at Chickie and Pete’s, celebrating as the Eagles sent the Giants home.

"The Giants got a big lump of coal in their stocking for Christmas. The Eagles got exactly what they wanted," Santa McNally said.

Not a bad gift from the Birds to their fans on Christmas 2023!

Good game, good for Christmas, good for the Eagles," said Julian Tart.