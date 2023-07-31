Eagles fans flock to Pro Shop for release of Kelly Green jerseys

Whether it's for tickets or a chance to see the Birds play, Eagles fans are never too proud to wait in line.

The same is true for the debut of the team's throwback Kelly Green jerseys, which went on sale Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Eagles fans fill the Pro Shop at Lincoln Financial Field to purchase items from the teams kelly green release.

According to the team, the late-80s Buddy Ryan-era jerseys feature the classic logo on the jersey, the classic helmet and Kelly green stripes on the pants.

Eagles players will don the Kelly Green uniforms during two games at the Linc season: first against the Miami Dolphins on October 22, then again versus the Buffalo Bills on November 26.

Fans began lining up outside Lincoln Financial Field to tailgate and celebrate the jerseys as early as 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

The jerseys became available at the Eagles Pro Shop in stores and online at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.