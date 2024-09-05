Eagles fans headed to Brazil tailgate at PHL Airport ahead season opener

Is Brazil ready for Eagles fans? You probably have never seen an Eagles tailgate quite like the one at the Philadelphia International Airport Thursday night.

Birds fans flocked together to catch a flight to Brazil ahead of the team’s season opener game against the Packers.

"We got to go to Brazil, we go to São Paulo then we go to Rio afterwards and get some of that good sun," said Andrew Trotter, Mount Airy.

Most, if not all, the passengers on American Airlines flight 241 with non-stop service to São Paulo are Eagles fans.

Related article

"This vibe is ridiculous. It’s insane.It’s rabid Eagles fans. As always. I love it. It will be my first international game," said Tom Smallwood, Lansdale.

American Airlines hosted the special flight complete with Brazilian food, drinks and lots of green right there at Gate 21A.

"I am landing at 7:30, then I have a flight to Rio de Janeiro. Take that right back and take a ride right to the game," said Tahir Basil, West Philadelphia.

Josh Allison an Eagles fan from Virginia Beach Is bringing his entire family to Brazil. His wife Ana used to live there.

"It’s exciting. We are definitely thrilled. We’re excited. The whole family is excited my mother is coming with us," said Josh Allison, Virginia Beach.

"It’s awesome to see a little bit of the culture here going down there and them getting to experience the culture there," said Ana Allison,Virginia Beach.

After a 10-hour flight and the game Friday, many fans will get back on a flight and return early Saturday morning from a whirlwind trip of a lifetime.

FOX 29 has you covered leading up to the 8:15 kickoff, with wall-to-wall coverage on FOX LOCAL starting with Good Day Philadelphia at 4 a.m. and running through 7:30 p.m. with live coverage from local Eagles tailgates.

Related article

The game is the first opening weekend Friday game since 1970 and the first time an NFL game will be played in South America.