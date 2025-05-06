Real ID deadline looms: PA residents wait in long lines at the DMV Tuesday

The Brief The deadline for travelers in Pennsylvania to have a Real ID is Wednesday. Many people in the Philly area waited in long lines hours before the deadline to obtain their Real IDs.



The line at the DMV in King of Prussia (KOP) was crazy busy all day long, with so many people lined up waiting to get their Real ID just hours before the deadline.

But with a last-minute change of plans, Homeland Security now says travelers will still be able to fly without a Real ID.

What they're saying:

"I didn’t think it was gonna be all the way around the corner!" said JL Coston, who knew the line would be long, so she came prepared.

"And I said this nice young man here helped me save my line. He moved my chair, you know, scooted along, so it worked out for me!" Coston added.

At least chivalry is not dead in line at the DMV in KOP.

"Ahhh, it’s moving, it’s moving, it’s moving. It’s the DMV, ya know," laughed Zach Schug from Downingtown.

Some waited more than three hours to get their Real ID ahead of the deadline. So some moms, like Manale Jackson, brought provisions to her son Brock.

"Because I knew he was going to get hungry while we were in the middle of waiting in line. Thank you, I try!" said Manale Jackson from Harleysville.

"He didn’t believe me when I said there would be a three-hour line! Always listen to your mother! He knows that now! I already texted our family group I should have listened to her," laughed Brock Jackson.

But then, Homeland Security changed course, announcing just hours before the deadline that flyers without a Real ID would still be able to fly. They may just need to stand in a separate security line or take extra steps for screening.

We gave the breaking news to some in line!

"Well that would have been nice to know before now, I guess. It just happened. Well, I’m halfway there, so I guess I’m staying, you know!" said Zach.

And those who stuck it out and managed to get that Real ID in hand agree it was worth the wait.

"We were here by nine, so three hours, it’s not too bad. I’ve seen worse, so it wasn’t too bad!" said Muge Durusu, who got her Real ID.

So now she’s done and doesn’t have to worry about it! But so many people in line, even late in the day, had no idea they have extra time.

If you don’t have your Real ID yet and don’t have a passport or military ID and you’re flying soon, you will be able to get on a plane. You may just have a few delays.