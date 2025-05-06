Wells Fargo Center to be renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena in September

article

The South Philadelphia sports complex is about to get a new look!

Comcast Spectacore and Harris-Blitzer Sports and Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the Wells Fargo Center will be renamed the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The name change comes months after the Sixers ditched their plans to build a brand new arena in Center City after striking a last-minute deal with Comcast.

This will be the fifth time the arena has changed names since it opened in 1996 as CoreStates Center.

What we know:

The Wells Fargo Center will be renamed to the Xfinity Mobile Arena, Comcast Spectacore and Harris-Blitzer Sports and Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

This name change will officially take place in September and the naming rights will last through the Sixers and Flyers 2030-2031 season, official said.

Renderings of the Xfinity Mobile Arena shared Tuesday by Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

This will be the fifth name change the arena has undergone since it first opened in 1996, known first as the Spectrum II and then officially as CoreStates Center.

"This arena is an anchor in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex and broader region," Chairman & CEO of Comcast Spectacor Dan Hilferty said.

The backstory:

The name change comes after the Sixers and Comcast struck a deal for the team to remain in South Philadelphia, ending controversial plans for a Center City arena.

The team had approval from Philadelphia City Council and the support of Mayor Cherelle Parker for "76 Place" that would have seen the Fashion District demolished.

These plans caused fierce push back from locals, who feared that the 18,500 seat arena would uproot the Chinatown community.