Couple nervous as their Philly wedding falls on parade day

The Brief A couple is expressing their nervousness as their Philadelphia wedding falls on the same day as the Eagles Super Bowl parade. The Eagles fans spoke to FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney about their plans.



A pair of devoted Eagles fans are excited about getting married. However, they are nervous because their wedding day will occur on Eagles Super Bowl Parade day in Philly.

TikTok videos explaining their wedding date discrepancy went viral and the two love birds spoke to FOX 29 about it all.

What they're saying:

These love birds love their birds! Tom Friel and fiance Jess Murphy are the definition of devoted fans.

"My Uncles actually run the flags out. They're flag runners for the Eagles," said Friel.

Tom's uncle, Kevin Friel, waved the Eagles flag at the Mardi Gras style Super Bowl parade in New Orleans last week.

"I mean we are die-hards, Penn State and the Eagles."

The couple met at PSU when Saquon Barkley was setting records there in 2017.

"He was our favorite player when we were in college. Got a chance to meet him a couple of times out at parties," said Friel. "When we got him back from the Giants, we were so happy to be able to root for him again."

They were hoping to be at the Super Bowl parade Friday, but that's the day they are getting married in the city.

The wedding has been planned since they got engaged in July 2023.

"We were thinking for sure Thursday. There was no shot they'd pick Friday," said Jess Murphy. "I was like Oh No, that's the worse case scenario in terms of timing."

Jess decided to post her wedding woes on TikTok and received thousands of views.

"It's the first TikTok I ever posted so I was shocked," said Murphy.

Then, her college roommate Monica chimed in with her TikTok taking off.

"It got like a half a million views," said the bride-to-be. "We couldn't believe it, it's insane."

"Are you a little disappointed you're not going to be able to go to the parade?," Dawn asked.

"Absolutely. Oh yeah, I'm a little disappointed about that. Would have loved to be there, but obviously for a good reason," said Murphy.

Jess and Tom are taking it all in stride and made a few adjustments with their vendors for their big day.

"Really the major key will be family and friends traveling in for the wedding," said Murphy. "That will be difficult with traffic."

The Eagles celebrations are supposed to wrap up around 3:15 p.m. and the couple's wedding isn't until 5:30 p.m.

"He's like everything will work out. It's fine.It's all fine."

Also working in their favor, is that their venue is not on the parade route.