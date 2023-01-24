Eagles fans who missed out on NFC Championship tickets turn to pricey secondary market

Eagles fans pounced on a limited number of tickets to Sunday's NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, leaving those who missed out to turn to the pricey secondary market.

Fans logged onto Ticketmaster's website at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning hoping to get a chance to purchase the hottest ticket in Philadelphia, but most were turned away after just 10 minutes.

"It's heartbreaking," said Shaun Coleman of Woodbury, New Jersey. "You sit and wait to get tickets and they tell you it's sold out."

The cheapest ticket for resale immediately after the single-game tickets were sold out was around $800. Meanwhile, on the secondary ticket market, a standing room only ticket will cost nearly $700.

Ticket brokers say the best way to secure the cheapest possible playoff tickets in the future is to become a season ticket holder, like Joel Klingler who has seldom missed a game since 2013.

"I usually don't have to worry about it," Klingler said. "I know I'm going."

In the meantime, experts advise fans to use trusted ticket resellers like StubHub and SeatGeek to avoid possible scams and protect their purchase from fraud by using a credit card.