Eagles GM Howie Roseman struck in the head with beer can at Super Bowl Parade: 'I bleed for this city'

The Brief Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman was hit in the head by a beer can at the Super Bowl Parade, reports say. Roseman is expected to speak at the parade after the incident.



The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade has brought a lot of fun to the streets of Philly as fans celebrated the Birds' win.

However, unfortunately, the Eagles celebrations got to Howie Roseman's head, literally.

What we know:

As the Philadelphia Eagles made their way down the Super Bowl Parade route Friday, General Manager Howie Roseman was struck in the head by a beer can.

Pictures circulated on social media showing Roseman with a bloody mark on his head.

What they're saying:

Governor Josh Shapiro mentioned the incident during his speech at the parade.

"It was a hell of a parade today," said Gov. Shapiro. "Everything was perfect except for some of y'all who didn't know how to toss a beer nicely. You fired it too hard. Just ask Howie Roseman."

Roseman also mentioned the incident by starting off his parade speech with "I bleed for this city."

What we don't know:

It is unclear who threw the beer that hit Roseman's head.