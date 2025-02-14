Expand / Collapse search
Eagles GM Howie Roseman struck in the head with beer can at Super Bowl Parade: 'I bleed for this city'

Published  February 14, 2025 2:24pm EST
Eagles GM Howie Roseman speaks at Super Bowl Parade | Live on FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman gives a quick speech at the Super Bowl Parade.

The Brief

    • Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman was hit in the head by a beer can at the Super Bowl Parade, reports say.
    • Roseman is expected to speak at the parade after the incident.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade has brought a lot of fun to the streets of Philly as fans celebrated the Birds' win. 

However, unfortunately, the Eagles celebrations got to Howie Roseman's head, literally. 

What we know:

As the Philadelphia Eagles made their way down the Super Bowl Parade route Friday, General Manager Howie Roseman was struck in the head by a beer can. 

Pictures circulated on social media showing Roseman with a bloody mark on his head. 

What they're saying:

Governor Josh Shapiro speaks at Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro gives a speech at the Eagles Super Bowl Parade.

Governor Josh Shapiro mentioned the incident during his speech at the parade. 

"It was a hell of a parade today," said Gov. Shapiro. "Everything was perfect except for some of y'all who didn't know how to toss a beer nicely. You fired it too hard. Just ask Howie Roseman."

Roseman also mentioned the incident by starting off his parade speech with "I bleed for this city."

What we don't know:

It is unclear who threw the beer that hit Roseman's head.

The Source: The information in this story is from reports and FOX 29's live coverage of the parade.

