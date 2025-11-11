Eagles CB Jaire Alexander 'stepping away from football': Reports

article

The Brief Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander is stepping away from football, according to multiple reports. The Eagles traded for Alexander ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. He has not played in a game for the Eagles. Alexander wants to "focus on getting himself right physically and mentally," FOX's Jay Glazer reported.



What we know:

FOX's Jay Glazer first reported the news Tuesday night. According to Glazer, Alexander told the team he wants "to focus on getting himself right physically and mentally before deciding on his future." Other reports claim that Alexander is thinking about potentially retiring.

The backstory:

The Eagles gave up a 2026 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens shortly before the NFL trade deadline this year. Alexander did not play in the Eagles' latest game against the Green Bay Packers. He has yet to play a snap for the Eagles.

Prior to 2025, Alexander had spent his entire career with the Packers. Injuries have hampered him the last several seasons.