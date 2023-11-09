Eagles Kelly green, Princess Diana letterman jacket going for over $1k on re-sale sites

article

Hoping to get your hands on the iconic Eagles Kelly green letterman jacket? Looks like you'll have to fork over the big bucks.

The coveted Philadelphia gear is going for more than $1,000 on re-sale sites just hours after it sold out on Mitchell & Ness.

At least one listing was asking for $1,500!

The jacket is a recreation of the one famously worn by Princess Diana in the 90s, and "represents a cherished piece of sports and fashion history."

It was initially being sold by Mitchell & Ness for $400, but that sale came and went before you knew it on Thursday.

However, if you're looking to spend a pretty penny on the jacket, you can do it for a good cause.

A jacket autographed by Kylie Kelce is being auctioned off to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation until November 24. The highest bid currently stands at $20,000!