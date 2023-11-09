Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce 'screaming' in Cowboys face isn't what you think it is!

It was a moment that went viral during a game of endless ups and downs.

Cameras caught Jason Kelce screaming in the face of Dallas Cowboys defender Damone Clark after he appeared to smack and knee Kelce in the facemask.

It all went down during a nailbiting Sunday night showdown that ended with a Philadelphia Eagles victory!

However, Kelce says the scream isn't at all what it appeared to be.

"I actually wasn't screaming, I was laughing as loud as I could in his face," he explained on his New Heights podcast this week.

The Eagles star then went on to demonstrate the laugh, which his brother Travis described as "terrifying."

So, it was a laugh after all - but it still made for an epic game moment!