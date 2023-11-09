Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce 'screaming' in Cowboys face isn't what you think it is!

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated 11:31AM
Philadelphia Eagles
Phan Cam: Eagles fans have a message for the Cowboys

It was an Eagles win this past Sunday against the Cowboys, and Philadelphia fans are no where near letting it go!

PHILADELPHIA - It was a moment that went viral during a game of endless ups and downs.

Cameras caught Jason Kelce screaming in the face of Dallas Cowboys defender Damone Clark after he appeared to smack and knee Kelce in the facemask.

It all went down during a nailbiting Sunday night showdown that ended with a Philadelphia Eagles victory!

However, Kelce says the scream isn't at all what it appeared to be.

"I actually wasn't screaming, I was laughing as loud as I could in his face," he explained on his New Heights podcast this week.

The Eagles star then went on to demonstrate the laugh, which his brother Travis described as "terrifying."

So, it was a laugh after all - but it still made for an epic game moment!