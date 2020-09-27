Eagles late rally against Bengals ends in tie, 23-23

article

The Eagles and Bengals tied on Sunday in overtime by a final of 23-23.

A pair of costly pass interference calls against the Bengals secondary late in the 4th quarter set up a game-tying rushing touchdown by Carson Wentz that evened the score at 23 a piece.

The Eagles offense appeared sluggish for most of the game. Philadelphia's first two scores came on field goals by kicker Jake Elliott. Wentz gave the Eagles the lead heading into the half on a 29-yard reception by Greg Ward.

Wentz stepped up when it mattered most with time running out in regulation. The 27-year-old marched the Eagles down the field on an 11 play, 35-yard drive to knot the score at 23.

Bengals standout quarterback Joe Burrow kept pace with the Eagles throughout the contest. The NFL newcomer tossed two touchdown passes, including a 76-yard scoring drive to open up the second half. Burrow briefly pushed the Bengals lead to seven after converting on 3rd and 15, which lead to a 25-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

Following multiple unsuccessful scoring possessions by both teams in overtime, the Eagles forced the Bengals to punt from inside their own 5-yard line, which allowed Carson Wentz to take over near midfield.

Wentz pushed the Eagles into Cincinnati territory and set up a field goal attempt by Jake Elliott. That attempt was squandered when Philadelphia was called for a false start which pushed them out of field goal range as the overtime period expired.

The Eagles will head to California next to take on the 2-1 San Francisco 49ers.

