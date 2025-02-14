Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
6
High Wind Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Monroe County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Eastern Chester County, Lehigh County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Upper Bucks County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Mercer County
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County, Northwestern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Salem County, Ocean County, Cape May County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County, Kent County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Monroe County, Carbon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Warren County

Eagles parade: Fans praise public transportation to and from parade

By
Published  February 14, 2025 11:40pm EST
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Fans cheer public transportation making their way to and from parade

Many fans taking public transportation to and from the eagles victory parade were impressed with the ease of travel.

The Brief

    • Friday across the region, Eagles’ fans came together to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
    • Fans converged on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from all over, arriving by train, plane and automobile just for the once-in-a-lifetime experience of celebrating the Eagles.

PAOLI, Pa. - With an estimated 1 million plus fans heading into Philadelphia for the Eagles victory parade celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win, many didn’t want the day to end.

But, by train, plane and automobile, fans made the trek back home from the City of Brotherly Love.

And, for some, that trip home on the rails involved waiting in some long lines.

What they're saying:

A lot of fans heading home from the Philadelphia Eagles victory parade had anxiety about hopping on public transportation to get to or from the festivities, but at the Paoli Station, there were nothing but good feelings about the experience.

Carrie Rife, from Devon, said, "No hiccups today at all. Like that is unheard of sometimes in these massive crowds. So, we would repeat it again, for sure!"

A family from Wyoming had zero complaints getting to and from the city.

Related

Eagles parade: Key moments from Eagles Super Bowl parade celebration
article

Eagles parade: Key moments from Eagles Super Bowl parade celebration

The Eagles will paraded through Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate their Super Bowl win. Here are the biggest moments from the day.

"We thought it was smooth, really. I mean of course, the amount of people, yes there was waiting coming back, but that’s nothing. It’s really not that all," Brian Belmont stated, followed by Brady Belmonte, who added, "Oh I thought it went pretty well. It was pretty organized. Not too bad, definitely a change from what we deal with every day."

Dig deeper:

The lines were long, unless you found a loophole.

Melissa Guillen, from Berwyn, explained, "You would turn a corner and you’re like no way could it keep going further and it kept going further. It was insane."

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodjeiz asked, "So, you’re telling me you snuck in line?"

"No!" Melissa laughed. "We saw our friends!"

Big picture view:

Of course people had to wait. But, they passed the time by making new friends and lifelong memories.

"It was like a good hour, or two, for us, but if you just sit there, it was probably like a five, four hour wait," Maui Morris said.

"But was it worth it?" Kolodjeiz asked.

"It was, it really was. You say Go Birds! I’ll do anything for my city. I’d do it again in a heartbeat!"

The overall theme:

So, that was the main theme – people had to wait to get on the train or the El or the bus, but they would do it again. Kudos to SEPTA and Amtrak for making it a smooth ride for most people to and from the parade.

Philadelphia EaglesPhiladelphiaChester CountySuper BowlNewsTransportation