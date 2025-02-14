Eagles parade: Fans praise public transportation to and from parade

The Brief Friday across the region, Eagles’ fans came together to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans converged on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from all over, arriving by train, plane and automobile just for the once-in-a-lifetime experience of celebrating the Eagles.



With an estimated 1 million plus fans heading into Philadelphia for the Eagles victory parade celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win, many didn’t want the day to end.

But, by train, plane and automobile, fans made the trek back home from the City of Brotherly Love.

And, for some, that trip home on the rails involved waiting in some long lines.

What they're saying:

A lot of fans heading home from the Philadelphia Eagles victory parade had anxiety about hopping on public transportation to get to or from the festivities, but at the Paoli Station, there were nothing but good feelings about the experience.

Carrie Rife, from Devon, said, "No hiccups today at all. Like that is unheard of sometimes in these massive crowds. So, we would repeat it again, for sure!"

A family from Wyoming had zero complaints getting to and from the city.

"We thought it was smooth, really. I mean of course, the amount of people, yes there was waiting coming back, but that’s nothing. It’s really not that all," Brian Belmont stated, followed by Brady Belmonte, who added, "Oh I thought it went pretty well. It was pretty organized. Not too bad, definitely a change from what we deal with every day."

Dig deeper:

The lines were long, unless you found a loophole.

Melissa Guillen, from Berwyn, explained, "You would turn a corner and you’re like no way could it keep going further and it kept going further. It was insane."

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodjeiz asked, "So, you’re telling me you snuck in line?"

"No!" Melissa laughed. "We saw our friends!"

Big picture view:

Of course people had to wait. But, they passed the time by making new friends and lifelong memories.

"It was like a good hour, or two, for us, but if you just sit there, it was probably like a five, four hour wait," Maui Morris said.

"But was it worth it?" Kolodjeiz asked.

"It was, it really was. You say Go Birds! I’ll do anything for my city. I’d do it again in a heartbeat!"

The overall theme:

So, that was the main theme – people had to wait to get on the train or the El or the bus, but they would do it again. Kudos to SEPTA and Amtrak for making it a smooth ride for most people to and from the parade.