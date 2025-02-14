Eagles parade forecast: Frigid, sunny Friday ahead as fans gather in Philly to celebrate the Eagles

Over one million people are expected to brave freezing cold temperatures to celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl victory on Friday.

Don't let the sunshine fool you! You will need to bundle up as temperatures are expected to hover in the 30s all day.

The sunny start to the weekend won't last. Forecasters expect the weekend to be dominated by wet weather, including snow, sleet and rain.

What we know:

Fans should bundle up and dress in layers if they're going to the Eagles Super Bowl parade at any point of the day.

Temperatures all day long are expected to be in the 30s with gusty winds that will make temperatures feel even colder.

The bitter cold will be accompanied by bright sunshine that will last throughout the day.

The Eagles parade will start outside the South Philadelphia sports complex and end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art around 3 p.m.

What's next:

Luckily, the Eagles parade will dodge an incoming winter storm on Saturday that will start out as wet snow and end as mostly rain.

Forecasters expect the wet weather to start as snow in the morning and part of the afternoon, then change to rain from south to north during the night.

The rain will continue all day Sunday with temperatures rising into the 50s.