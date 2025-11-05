Eagles players swap football for bartending to support veterans

The Brief Eagles players swapped football for bartending to support veterans. Lane Johnson and teammates raised funds for the Travis Manion Foundation. Proceeds from the event will aid veterans and their families.



Eagles players took a break from the field to serve drinks for a cause.

What we know:

Eagles players including Lane Johnson, Grant Calcaterra, Jordan Mailata and Brett Toth became celebrity bartenders at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly.

Their efforts were aimed at raising money for the Travis Manion Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

The foundation is named after a US Marine First Lieutenant from Doylestown who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

Proceeds from drinks players' bartending tips went directly to the foundation, which helps families of fallen heroes and empowers veterans to lead in their communities.

The event was a success, with thousands of dollars raised.

What they're saying:

"My personal trainer is a Marine. And we linked up to the Travis Manion foundation about 5 years ago. I love how they give back to families and I support the men and women who fight for our country," said Lane Johnson.

Ryan Manion, CEO of the Travis Manion Foundation, shared, "If not me than who. They are the 5 words that Travis lived by. They are the 5 words that he spoke at an Eagles game... and they’ve become the 5 words that started a national movement."

Jordan Mailata, who participated in the event, says he appreciates the sacrifices made by veterans. "I’m not a citizen of the country yet. But for me it’s a realization that the sacrifices of those past and present are what led me here today," said Mailata.

The players enjoyed their time behind the bar, with Johnson humorously admitting to learning on the job. "What are you pouring? Doing a little rum and coke. A lot of beers. Some drafts. Some bottles. I’m trying to get the orders right," he said.

What you can do:

For more information on the cause, visit www.travismanion.org