Eagles' Saquon Barkley gets record-setting contract extension: report

The Brief ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley was given a two-year, $41.2M contract extension. The extension comes less than a year after Barkley signed with the Eagles. Schefter reports $36M of the contract is guaranteed at signing.



After a historic first season in Philadelphia, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was rewarded with an equally historic contract extension.

Philadelphia has reportedly given the 28-year-old a two-year, $41.2M extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the extension through sources who say the deal makes Barkley the NFL's first running back to make $20M+ annually.

What we know:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported through sources that Saquon Barkley was given a two-year, $41.2M contract extension, $36M of which is guaranteed at signing.

The extension comes nearly one year to the dated when Philadelphia inked Barkley to a three-year, $37.75M free agent contract.

The deal that saw the former New York Giant move to a division rival immediately paid off as Barkley flirted with Erick Dickerson's single-season rushing record.

Barkley etched his moment in Eagles playoff history in the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams when he dashed through the snow for 205-yards.

His playoff performance helped Barkley break Terrell Davis's record for most rushing (2,504) and scrimmage yards (2,857) in a full season.

Barkley's extension, according to Schefter, will make him the first running back in NFL history to make $20M or more annually.

He has a chance to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators, Schefter says.

What's next:

The Eagles have several difficult roster decisions to make following the Super Bowl-winning season.

Key players like breakout linebacker Zach Baun and defensive standout Josh Sweat are free agents.

Philadelphia made its first significant roster move on Monday with the somewhat shocking release of cornerback Darius Slay.

The team also parted ways on Tuesday with cornerback James Bradberry.

The NFL will open its ‘legal tampering’ window next Monday and free agency will start two days later.