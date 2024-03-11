Eagles sign Saquon Barkley to 3-year contract: reports
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly signed dynamic playmaker Saquon Barkley to a 3-year deal.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $37.75M, with $26M guaranteed, and could reach up to $46.76M.
Barkley, formerly selected second overall out of Penn State in the 2018 NFL Draft, has spent the last six seasons with the New York Giants.
The 27-year-old is a former Rookie of the Year and has been selected to two Pro Bowls.
Barkley is a season removed from his most dominant rushing season when he set a career-high of 1,312 yards in 16 games.
The Eagles quickly and excitingly filled the running back position minutes after D'Andre Swift inked a 3-year deal with the Chicago Bears.
While the team has yet to announce the deal, Barkley hinted at the news on X by posting two Eagle emojis.