Eagles sign Saquon Barkley to 3-year contract: reports

Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly signed dynamic playmaker Saquon Barkley to a 3-year deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $37.75M, with $26M guaranteed, and could reach up to $46.76M. 

Barkley, formerly selected second overall out of Penn State in the 2018 NFL Draft, has spent the last six seasons with the New York Giants.

The 27-year-old is a former Rookie of the Year and has been selected to two Pro Bowls.

Barkley is a season removed from his most dominant rushing season when he set a career-high of 1,312 yards in 16 games. 

The Eagles quickly and excitingly filled the running back position minutes after D'Andre Swift inked a 3-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

While the team has yet to announce the deal, Barkley hinted at the news on X by posting two Eagle emojis.