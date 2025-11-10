East Lansdowne Fire Company to close after 114 years due to national volunteer crisis

The Brief East Lansdowne Fire Company, an all-volunteer group, will be disbanded by the end of the year. The borough council cited lack of manpower and response issues as reasons for the decision. Deputy Chief Steve Castellano highlighted the national issue of underfunded volunteer fire departments.



The East Lansdowne Fire Company, a volunteer-based organization, is set to close its doors after more than a century of service.

Borough council votes to sever ties

The borough council unanimously decided to end its relationship with the fire company, effective Dec. 31.

The decision was driven by concerns over the company's low membership, lack of mutual aid, and alleged failure to respond to emergencies.

The borough council's letter to residents explained that surrounding areas like Lansdowne, Yeadon, and Upper Darby have been handling emergencies effectively, providing quick and professional aid.

The backstory:

The East Lansdowne Fire Company has been a part of the community for over 100 years.

However, it now consists of fewer than 10 volunteers, which has raised concerns about its ability to serve the community effectively.

What they're saying:

"By no means do we disagree that we're low on manpower here. We understand it," said Deputy Chief Steve Castellano.

He emphasized that the issue of underfunded volunteer fire departments is a national problem, not just a local one.

Castellano also mentioned that discussions about potential tax increases to support fire staffing have been ongoing for a decade but have not led to any changes.

"We were told finally in the recent weeks that they would never pay for fire staffing in the town of East Lansdowne," he said.

The borough council sent the following statement to FOX 29:

"Over the past several years, the Borough of East Lansdowne has assisted the fire department financially, above the $59,000 a year that is allotted to them through the fire tax and general fund. Even though the fire department is an independent organization, the borough has assisted with paying their mortgage, utility bills and other items."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear which mutual aid fire company will take over as the primary responder for the area once the East Lansdowne Fire Company closes.