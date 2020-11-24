Eastbound lanes of I-76 reopen after overnight crash prompts backup

article

The eastbound lanes of I-76 have reopened after they were closed for several hours in parts of Montgomery County following an overnight crash.

The accident occurred near Gulph Mills, approaching Conshohocken around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities have yet to release any details on the crash, or any potential injuries.

Investigators remained at the crash scene for several hours, finally clearing the scene shortly after 7 a.m.

SKYFOX was over the scene where traffic continued to back up into the morning.

Advertisement

Eastbound lanes of I-76 were closed between Gulph Mills and Conshohocken Tuesday morning after an overnight crash.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says authorities were letting one lane by earlier in the morning, but later halted traffic.

The crash also prompted residual delays on both Rt. 202 and Rt. 422.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest