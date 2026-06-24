Ed Kelce 'super excited' for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: EXCLUSIVE

The Brief Ed Kelce shared his excitement about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding during an interview at the Team 62 at the Ocean Drive fundraiser on Wednesday, June 24. Jason Kelce hosted the 6th annual fundraiser in Sea Isle City to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. The exact venue for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s July 3 wedding in Manhattan has not been confirmed.



Ed Kelce, father of Jason and Travis Kelce, spoke about his pride in his sons and his excitement for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding during the Team 62 at the Ocean Drive fundraiser in Sea Isle City on Wednesday, June 24.

Ed Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding plans

What we know:

Ed Kelce said he is "super excited" about the upcoming wedding, describing Taylor Swift as "a sweetheart that is truly the girl next door, just like, just like Kylie."

During the fundraiser, Ed Kelce also reflected on his sons’ commitment to giving back.

"Yeah, it is. It's been a lot of fun every year you got to be proud of him Oh, proud of them for none a lot reasons of both of them. They have They have made a point of giving back to the community. Certainly Jason here and you know in Philly and Travis in Kansas City They do a lot and I should do a yeah, they know that that's that's not. I don't think that's a charge so much as it is a responsibility to accept along with the paycheck, you know what I'm saying?" said Ed Kelce.

The event, hosted by Jason Kelce, brought together Eagles players, team legends, Eagles Cheerleaders and SWOOP to support the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Wedding date set, but location still unconfirmed

TMZ reports that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift plan to marry on July 3 in the "middle of Manhattan," but the exact venue has not been confirmed. Speculation includes Madison Square Garden, Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall and the New York Public Library.

Swift reportedly called her famous friends to save the date, but did not initially provide details on the location, according to TMZ.

The couple’s engagement and Ed Kelce’s perspective

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement last summer after a two-year relationship.

Ed Kelce revealed that Travis actually proposed almost two weeks before the public announcement.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed Kelce told News 5 Cleveland.

The proposal took place in a garden at Travis Kelce’s home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, before the couple went out for dinner. "They were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine,'" Ed said. "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

Ed Kelce learned the news during a Philadelphia Eagles public practice attended by 60,000 people.

"So at that practice, I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know," said Ed Kelce.

The fundraiser continues to highlight the Kelce family’s connection to the Philadelphia community and their ongoing support for charitable causes.

What we don't know:

The exact venue for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding has not been confirmed, and further details about the guest list and ceremony remain unannounced.