Edith Gonzalez, Mexican telenovela star, dies at 54 following battle with cancer

Mexican soap opera star Edith Gonzalez died Thursday following a years-long battle with cancer, a press release from her family confirmed. She was 54.

Gonzalez was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 and went into remission in 2017. But sometime this year, the cancer came back and her health deteriorated, according to her family.

“Edith Gonzalez leaves behind a legacy of love for her family, her career, and her country,” the family’s statement said.

Gonzalez, who was best known for her role in the show “Salome,” continued working up until her death, according to her family. She was most recently on the show “This Is My Style,” a Mexican reality competition, according to CNN.

She started her career young and spent the last 40 years working in theaters, movies, radio and television.

“She maintained a close relationship with more than 1.5 million followers in more than 50 countries, to whom she lovingly called her ‘family.’ To all of them, we appreciate every single one of the signs of love and fondness that you showed her at every moment,” the family statement said.

She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Lazo, and their 14-year-old daughter Constanza.

Her family said there will be a public tribute for Gonzalez at the headquarters of the National Association of Actors, which she was part of.

The tribute will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Teatro Jorge Negrete.