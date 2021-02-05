Elderly man found dead following house fire in Cobbs Creek

Authorities say a man has died following a house fire in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a home near 60th and Ludlow streets around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke on the second floor and were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Afterward, crews found an elderly man who they say lived inside the home alone on the second floor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

