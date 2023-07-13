Elderly Philadelphia man killed in D.C. hit-and-run that also injured teen, police say

article

An elderly man from Philadelphia was killed when federal authorities say a hit-and-run driver plowed into him and a teenager Wednesday night near the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Park Police says 75-year-old Bing Wong and his teenage relative were struck while crossing the street when a driver being pursued by police ran a red light.

The pursuit began around 1:30 p.m. when investigators say the driver of a vehicle with an expired registration sped away from police on 17th Street during an attempted traffic stop.

Investigators say they are searching for a blue 2006 Honda Accord with Virginia tags 8718BE.