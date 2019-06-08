Electrical work sparks 4-alarm fire in Frankford

A four alarm fire tore through a building in Frankford Saturday night, destroying an auto body shop and several surrounding buildings.

Fire officials say the inferno happened on the 4200 block of Adams Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

The blaze reportedly took several hours and over 140 firefighters to control.

The fire was snuffed around 11:30, but a wake of destruction claimed an auto body shop and three surrounding businesses.

Firefighters were still working to douse the flames on Sunday morning.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

Public affairs say electricians were doing work on the building when an electrical socket caught fire.

Officials are still investigating exactly where the fire began.