Elusive black bear is no longer elusive, but tranquilized and caught in Roxborough

The elusive black bear, roaming free throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties as well as seen strolling through East Falls, has been tranquilized and caught in Roxborough by Pennsylvania game wardens.

Pennsylvania game wardens search for black bear roaming free in Roxborough.

Mass chaos on East Cathedral Road Thursday afternoon, as curious onlookers pointed frantically at every twitching tree branch for signs of a 100 pound adolescent black bear on the loose all week. On this occasion, a false alarm.

“Ever seen anything like this around here?” asked FOX 29’s Bruce Gordon.

“Never. Never. There’s never been any kind of activity like this at all. It’s hilarious!” replied resident Paul Tinneny.

Not so hilarious for the folks at the Cathedral Village retirement community across the road, on lockdown after the bear was spotted banging on a lobby window.

“It did not break anything. It never entered the building,” said Cathedral Village resident Charles Gergits.

“Got to be scary, though,” stated Gordon.

“It was a little nerve-racking. But, kind of entertaining, a little bit,” replied Gergits.

Pennsylvania game wardens were on hand to try and find a bear and safely remove it from the curious crowds.

A large trap was brought in mid-afternoon and officers ventured into the woods about 3:30 p.m., tranquilizer guns in hand.

The goal is to relocate Yogi to a more suitable locale.

“He’s just trying to find his own home range. He probably got kicked out by mom recently. A lot of our bears come from New Jersey, so this bear could very well be from New Jersey and worked his way over,” explained Pennsylvania game warden Tyler Barnes.

“It was just amazing to see 100 people who were so excited and pointing and the police yelling and when push came to shove, nobody had film of it,” said onlooker Glynnis Gradwell.