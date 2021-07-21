Emergency crews respond to reported house explosion, fire in Chester County

Firefighters and emergency crews have responded to reports of a house explosion and fire Wednesday afternoon in Chester County.

A large contingent of firefighters were spotted dousing heavy flames and dense black smoke at the home on Hibernia Road in West Brandywine Township.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire officials have not confirmed what sparked the inferno.

