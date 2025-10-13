Emergency shelter opens in Atlantic City after Nor'easter storm shore flooding

article

The Brief Flooding continues in Atlantic City, with streets once again underwater Monday. The city’s emergency shelter at the Convention Center remains open through Tuesday. Officials urge drivers to move cars to higher ground ahead of the next high tide.



Floodwaters have risen in Atlantic City, prompting local officials to keep emergency shelters open and warn residents that more flooding is expected as the nor’easter continues to impact the Jersey Shore.

What we know:

The Atlantic City Department of Health and Human Services, along with the Atlantic City Police Department, has been staffing an emergency shelter at the Atlantic City Convention Center since Saturday. City officials say the shelter will remain open through Tuesday for anyone forced to leave their homes during the storm.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Emergency shelter photos by Atlantic City Police Department

Flooding that swamped streets Sunday returned Monday as water levels rose again during the morning high tide. Officials posted a warning to residents on social media, saying: "Was your car parked on an Atlantic City street that flooded yesterday? If so, it’ll happen again today if you don’t move it."

Residents and visitors are being asked to move vehicles to higher ground before the next round of tidal flooding. The Wave Parking Garage will remain free to residents and guests through 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, providing a safe option for parking away from flood-prone streets.

Parking warning photo by Atlantic City Police Department

Widespread Flooding Along the Shore

The nor’easter continues to bring moderate to major coastal flooding across Atlantic and Cape May counties, with roads closed in both Atlantic City and nearby North Wildwood.

According to the National Weather Service, water levels may rise again during the afternoon high tide, leading to another round of road closures and beach flooding.

Flooding photos by Atlantic City Police Department

Waves of 12 to 18-feet offshore and strong northeast gusts near 50 mph are fueling beach erosion, flooding, and dangerous surf conditions up and down the Jersey Shore.

Why you should care:

City officials say flooding will likely remain an issue through Tuesday morning before conditions gradually improve. Drivers are reminded to avoid flooded roads and not to attempt to drive around barricades.

Residents who need shelter or additional assistance are encouraged to go to the Atlantic City Convention Center, where city staff and police are assisting displaced residents.