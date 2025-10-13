Flooding and rough surf close roads, beaches in Jersey Shore counties

The Brief Flooding and beach erosion are ongoing across Cape May and Atlantic counties. Beach access is currently restricted due to rough waves from Nor'easter-related conditions. Strong winds are making temperatures feel much colder along the coast.



Flooded roads, pounding surf, and strong winds continue to grip the South Jersey coast Monday as the nor’easter keeps its hold on the region. Route 147 into North Wildwood is closed at Anglesea Drive, while in Atlantic City, both the White Horse Pike and Route 40 are shut down due to high water.

What we know:

Officials warn that floodwaters could rise again this afternoon as the 1 p.m. high tide approaches, potentially worsening conditions that have already forced widespread beach closures. Barricades are in place at beach access points, and crews are urging residents and visitors to stay off the sand due to dangerous surf and the risk of erosion.

Rough Waves and Strong Winds Keep Conditions Hazardous

The National Weather Service says moderate to major coastal flooding remains likely through this afternoon, with impacts spreading across Cape May, Atlantic and coastal Delaware counties.

Waves of 12 to 18 feet and strong northeast gusts up to 50 mph are still battering the shoreline, contributing to dune erosion and flooding on low-lying roads.

While temperatures hover near 62 degrees, the wind is making it feel several degrees colder. Coastal areas remain under Coastal Flood Warnings through the evening, with forecasters warning that waters may drain slowly after high tide.

Monitoring Ongoing Conditions

Major routes like the Atlantic City Expressway and Garden State Parkway remain open, allowing travel between Cape May and Long Beach Island, but officials caution that localized flooding could affect secondary roads throughout the afternoon.

Authorities are monitoring the high tide cycle closely as another round of moderate to major flooding remains possible later today before conditions gradually improve overnight.