Emmy Awards: How to watch television’s biggest night

As television’s biggest names prepare to gather for the 71st annual Emmy Awards Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Chairman & CEO of the Television Academy, Frank Scherma gave viewers an inside look at what to expect for the live event.

“Viewers are going to look forward to seeing all of their favorite celebrities, they’re going to be able to see all the favorite shows that they’ve been watching all throughout the year,” said Scherma. “They’re going to see unexpected surprises, we don’t know what’s going to happen, that’s what’s so great about a live show.”

The Emmys this Sunday will include a farewell to “Game of Thrones,” which just ended its final season and is currently leading the race with 32 nominations, setting the record for most nominations in a single year.

HBO leads the pack of networks and streaming services with 137 Emmy Award nominations, followed by Netflix with 117 nominations. NBC made third place with 58, followed closely by Amazon with 47 nominations.

This year’s Emmy Awards also follows a new trend set by the Oscars — it will air without a host, but will include A-list presenters like Michael Douglas, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and more.

In case viewers can’t get enough of the ceremony, FOX will broadcast an additional 90 minutes of red carpet pre-show coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, but the action doesn’t stop there.

Viewers will be able to live stream exclusive behind-the-scenes action throughout the awards broadcast on Emmys.com, FOX.com and Facebook Live.

Catch the 71st Emmy Awards airing live coast-to-coast on FOX, Sunday Sept. 22. 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.