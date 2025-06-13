No Kings protest: Philly businesses prepare for thousands expected to attend

The Brief Businesses in Center City are cautiously optimistic and planning for large crowds from the "No Kings Rally" on Saturday. A couple retailers in Rittenhouse Square are taking heightened precautions and boarded up their windows. The organizer of the rally said the event will be energized, joyous and peaceful.



Thousands are expected to attend the No Kings rally in Philadelphia. Some local shops are optimistic that the large influx of people could help boost their businesses, while other retailers in Rittenhouse Square boarded up their windows on Friday in advance of Saturday’s planned protest.

What we know:

Hundreds of rallies called the "No Kings Protest" are scheduled across the country this Saturday and the flagship event is happening in Philadelphia.

Organizers said the event will voice opposition against Trump administration policies. The rallies coincide with the President’s birthday and the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Vicki Miller is the group leader of Indivisible Philadelphia, a grassroots and progressive organization. Miller is the lead organizer of the No Kings Rally in Philadelphia and said she expects up to 60,000 in attendance.

Timeline:

The rally will meet around 12 p.m. at Love Park then march down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art where public speakers will address the crowds.

"We have marshals who are going to keep people safe. It should be very peaceful, nonviolent, it should go very well," said Miller. "We’ve never had any problem here before in any of our rallies and we expect the same tomorrow."

Miller said organizers have had big meetings with every city agency involved including the Office of Emergency Management, the fire department, SEPTA and police.

What's next:

Melissa Zielinski is the general manager of Walnut Garden, an outdoor beer garden on Chestnut Street. She said there is concern over Saturday’s event going sideways, but said they will play it minute-by-minute.

"We are going to be open. We open at 12 tomorrow and will just play it by ear. The police have been fantastic with making sure we feel safe, but at any time if we feel as though our staff is not safe then we’ll definitely close up shop," said Zielinski.